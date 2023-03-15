MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Fire Department announced that it will be using three vacant properties for fire training soon.

The properties are all in the Woodburn area; two of them are on Richwood Avenue and the third is on Pine Street, according to a Facebook post made by the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency.

The training will include search & rescue and ground ladder operations, and will last until the vacant properties’ scheduled demolitions.

There will be an increased Morgantown Fire Department presence in the area when the trainings are underway, but the MFD said there is no cause for alarm.