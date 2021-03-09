Morgantown Fire Dept. reminds residents of spring outdoor burning restrictions

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department is reminding residents that some outdoor burning restrictions are in place through May 31 for the spring fire season.

According to a press release issued by the Fire Dept. on Tuesday, outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., unless a burning permit has been issued by the West Virginia Forestry Dept.

In the release, the Fire Dept. reminded residents to be aware of the following requirements and restrictions:

Outdoor burning is only permitted during the evening and overnight hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

No burning is authorized during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only naturally occurring vegetation and materials can be burned.

Fires must be attended at all times.

A 10-foot safety area needs to be cleared to dirt level around the fire.

Open fires must be 50-feet away from any structure.

If your fire escapes, you are responsible for the cost of fighting the fire, and any damage the fire may cause to others.

Violation of burning laws may result in a fine of up to $1,000.

The release also stated that commercial burning permits may be obtained from the local West Virginia Forestry Office in Farmington at 304-825-6983.