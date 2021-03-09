Morgantown Fire Dept. reminds residents of spring outdoor burning restrictions

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department is reminding residents that some outdoor burning restrictions are in place through May 31 for the spring fire season.
According to a press release issued by the Fire Dept. on Tuesday, outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., unless a burning permit has been issued by the West Virginia Forestry Dept.
In the release, the Fire Dept. reminded residents to be aware of the following requirements and restrictions:
- Outdoor burning is only permitted during the evening and overnight hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- No burning is authorized during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Only naturally occurring vegetation and materials can be burned.
- Fires must be attended at all times.
- A 10-foot safety area needs to be cleared to dirt level around the fire.
- Open fires must be 50-feet away from any structure.
- If your fire escapes, you are responsible for the cost of fighting the fire, and any damage the fire may cause to others.
- Violation of burning laws may result in a fine of up to $1,000.
The release also stated that commercial burning permits may be obtained from the local West Virginia Forestry Office in Farmington at 304-825-6983.