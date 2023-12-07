MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Firefighters are disproportionately affected by cancer, so a grant paid for cancer screenings for all Morgantown firefighters this week.

According to a press release from the city of Morgantown, occupational cancer is the number one cause of firefighters’ line-of-duty deaths.

“Firefighters are 9% more likely to get cancer than the general population, and 14% more likely to die from cancer than the general population,” said Jayson Nicewarner, a lieutenant with the Morgantown Fire Department, in the release.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant allowed Morgantown’s firefighters to get multi-cancer early detection blood testing and comprehensive diagnostic ultrasounds on Monday, Dec. 4.

Screenings were performed by GRAIL and United Diagnostic Services, LLC, both of which emphasize early cancer detection and treatment.

Earlier this year, Clarksburg Fire Department Captain Patrick San Julian was diagnosed with cancer from forever chemicals—the root cause of firefighters increase cancer risk.

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month is coming up in January.