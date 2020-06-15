Morgantown forms Encampment Task Force to find housing for those in homeless camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown has created a Homeless Encampment Task Force to find housing solutions for those living in a homeless encampment along Deckers Creek in the Greenmont neighborhood, which has been a source of controversy in recent weeks.

According to Interim City Manager Emily Muzzarelli, the task force consists of the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness (WVCEH), the Monongalia County Commission, Health Right, Bartlett House, United Way, West Virginia ACLU, property owners and Our Future West Virginia. The plan, Muzzarelli said in an email, is to have WVCEH complete an assessment to determine how many people live at the camp, determine if there are any health problems and to talk about housing and treatment options with those who live there.

“They will provide us with some reasonable time frames that it will take to get folks into both temporary and permanent housing, and let us know of any other barriers that exist,” Muzzarelli said in an email. “After we get an update from the WVCEH, we will continue to work with the property owners who reached out to the City and County for assistance.”

According to a Morgantown City Council Meeting Packet, as of June 12, seven individuals from the camp have already been moved into housing or substance abuse treatment programs. Each person received a move-in basket and plenty of food.

Those interested in donating household/move-in supplies to these individuals can contact Rachael Coen with WVCEH at rachaelcoen@wvceh.org.