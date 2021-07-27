Morgantown Girl Scout earns highest award available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – One Morgantown Girl Scout has received the highest honor a Girl Scout can achieve: The Gold Award.

Rachel Sampson, an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, worked with educational nonprofit West Virginia Future Problem Solving Problem to update and expand their website. She included videos from current and past participants to generate more excitement and participation in the program.

By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Sampson has become a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Rachel exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Beth Casey, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “She saw a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place.”

Earlier this year, another Morgantown Girl Scout, Olivia Cox, also received a Gold Award for her work on a project at Coopers Rock State Forest.

The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others.