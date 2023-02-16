MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown community is still having discussions on how to update the current Morgantown Ice Arena, and one suggestion includes building a second arena at Mylan Park.

According to a release sent Wednesday, the City of Morgantown, Morgantown Board of Parks and Recreation Commission (BOPARC) and Mylan Park are “actively engaged in discussions to address the community’s needs regarding ice facilities.”

Earlier this winter, the BOPARC planned to close the Morgantown Ice Arena from March 26 of this year to August 2024 for a major renovation. However, after negative reactions from community members, the group changed the construction plan a few weeks later, but it still doesn’t seem to be set in stone.

The release said that because of how many people utilize the arena, it may be beneficial to create a second arena with spectator seating for tournament play.

“We are committed to looking at how BOPARC can make more reasonable improvements to the Morgantown Ice Arena for general community use while Mylan Park researches the feasibility of construction of a new event and tournament-based facility,” said Danielle Trumble, President of BOPARC, in the release. “The hope is that these facilities would complement each other to serve everyone within our community.”

The release said that the groups will continue to get input from user groups, analyze costs and benefits and plan what the facility or facilities should look like over the next six months.

“The community’s support and patience are both appreciated and necessary for the planning discussions,” the release concluded.

Mylan Park currently has several West Virginia University and community athletic facilities, including an Aquatic Center, Track complex, several softball and baseball complexes, the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center which has sport courts and an event center, a cross country course, and multipurpose athletic fields.