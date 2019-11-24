Morgantown has first of the season Winter Farmers Market

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first of the season indoor Winter Farmers Market took place in Morgantown Saturday.

The two-hour event was inside the gymnasium of Wesley United Methodist Church, as has become a tradition for several years. The market is inside until April 25 so market-goers don’t have to brave the cold.

The market had a variety of items for sale including vegetables, honey and meats all produced on local farms. Tiffany Rice and her husband Tyler, who own Pike Mountain Farm, where they pasteur-raise livestock said it was their first time attending and that they had only been in the business for a few years.

“We actually just started farming in 2017 we didn’t grow up farmers we didn’t grow up knowing how to do this but we’re learning everything, we’re doing everything raised and we come out with a good product,” Tiffany Rice said.

Tiffany and Tyler patiently await their next customer.

She said they had eggs, pork and chicken to sell and that they were excited to be participating because the market is an amazing experience and atmosphere.

“So receptive so much support from the Morgantown community you can really tell the people who have been here a long time, these farmers, they have customers who just keep coming back and coming back because they love the products,” Rice said.

The next market day will be December 14.