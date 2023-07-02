CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown High School graduate has received the prestigious Diana Award for her efforts in fighting book deserts, regions where children lack access to books.

Rania Zuri, 18, of Morgantown, West Virginia, established a youth-led and over 200 member strong non-profit organization, The LiTEArary Society, which has helped bring “$192,000 worth of brand-new books to more than 18,000 preschool children globally,” according to a release from The Diana Award.

Rania Zuri (photo courtesy of The Diana Award)

Zuri has also held read-aloud events and distributed books to children across the United States during her travels, along with the occasional book wrapping party.

“Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex,” the release said.

Award nominee’s are judged based on their impact in five key areas: Vision, Social Impact, Inspiring Others, Youth Leadership and Service Journey.

“We warmly congratulate our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation,” Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, said. “These young people demonstrate that young people have the power to change the world; a belief also held by Diana Princess of Wales. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own changemaking journey.”

To learn more about Zuri and her fellow 2023 Diana Award recipients, visit the Diana Award website. For more information about the nomination process, click here.