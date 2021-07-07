Morgantown High School student receives hospitality and tourism scholarship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association Education Foundation (WCHTAEF) released the names of two recipients of the hospitality and tourism scholarships.

Those two winners include; Ayvah Sweeney from Morgantown High Scholl and Kayle McShane from Williamstown High School.

“WVHTA and our Education Foundation are so proud to award Kayle and Ayvah with this year’s scholarship awards,” said Richie Heath, WVHTA executive director. “The hospitality and tourism industry is taking off in West Virginia and we are so encouraged to see outstanding students like Kayle and Ayvah take interest in this industry and pursue it as the next step of their education.”

Sweeney will be heading to New York City to attend The Culinary Institute of America to major in food business management. McShane will attend Pierpont Community Techincal College in Fairmont to pursue a degree in food management with a focus on baking and pastry.

“I am very grateful to receive this scholarship because it will help me through college,” said McShane. “I would also like to thank my baking and pastry teacher Shannon Stewart, I wouldn’t have been able to receive this scholarship without her.”

Kayle McShane, Williamstown High School

Ayvah Sweeney, Morgantown High School

“I am extremely grateful the WVHTA Education Foundation selected me as a scholarship recipient. They are helping me pursue my dream of becoming a chef and running my own restaurant,” said Sweeney.

The West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established in 1999 by visionaries of the West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association. The West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association is the umbrella organization for the restaurant, lodging, attractions, convention & visitor bureaus, and travel industry in the state of West Virginia. The Foundation’s mission is to create the opportunity for the citizens of West Virginia to enter and grow in the hospitality industry through education.