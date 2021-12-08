Morgantown High using modified schedule after shooting threats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Students at some Monongalia County schools are on a modified schedule after a high school in the county received threats of a shooting.

Parents from Morgantown High School said they received information from the Monongalia County Board of Education about two shooting threats at the high school last Friday.

According to school officials, the threats were found in a school bathroom wall.

Morgantown High School

School officials said they brought in local law enforcement to increase security presence at the school and to check the threats, which were then found to be not credible.

Since then, several posts about the incident continued to swirl on social media, which Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell called “inappropriate”.

The social media posts have caused one student so far to face disciplinary action and more could come according to Dr. Campbell.

“We’re very serious about this. We take every threat that is made very serious. We follow through and investigate all of those. We’re working directly with the local law enforcement to investigate every social media post that’s inappropriate, every threat that’s made at the building level,” said Dr. Campbell.

Some parents reached out to 12 News, saying they were not happy with how the school officials handled the situation, citing a lack of communication.

Dr. Campbell disagreed, saying he gave as much transparency as he could in the situation.

Middle and high schools in Monongalia County will continue to be in the modified schedule, which lessens hall traffic until the threats and social media are under control.