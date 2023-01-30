MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown High School will be hosting its twelfth annual “Mohigan Idol” talent show at the Metropolitan Theater on March 4 at 7 p.m.

This event is held every year to show off Kindergarten through twelfth-grade talent, as well as to raise money for a great cause. There will be no admission or entry fee to go in and watch the show, however, the school does ask for monetary donations. All proceeds raised from Mohigan Idol will be donated to the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. Since 2011, this event alone has raised over $180,000 in funding.

Irene Riggs, Morgantown High School’s student council vice president said that the annual event has several divisions:

Elementary School Division

Middle School Division

High School Division

Band Division

Any local Monongalia County student can try out, not just students from Morgantown High. However, audition videos must be submitted online by January 31. For more directions on how to audition, click here. After submissions are received, five elementary school, five middle school, and 10 high school contestants will be selected to compete.

Riggs told 12 News, “We’ve been doing this for many years now and it just continued to grow and I think it’s a really great way to support the Children’s Hospital. Last year we raised over $40,000 for the Children’s Hospital. So it definitely benefits everybody involved and it’s just a great way to raise money.”

When donations begin to be accepted, you will find a donate button on the event’s website. Continue to check back for updates.