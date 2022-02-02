Morgantown historic post office to get renovation

The Historic Morgantown Post Office Building, Inc. (HPO) announced its plans to renovate the historic Morgantown post office, located at 107 High St. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Historic Morgantown Post Office Building, Inc. (HPO) announced on Wednesday that renovations are coming to the historic Morgantown post office building.

The building, located on 107 High St. next to the Monongalia County Justice Center, served as the city’s post office from its completion in 1914 to the 1970s.

It currently houses the Monongalia Arts Center, the Morgantown History Museum and the Your Community Foundation, which lived in the annex that was built in 1931 but had to move out due to the ceiling collapsing.

HPO now owns the building and plans to do renovations to keep it in working order.

The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in March 1979, meaning limited work can be done to change the outside.

Things that the organization is planning to renovate include infrastructure repairs and improvements, a new roof, asbestos removal, restroom upgrades, an elevator and other accessibility upgrades, updated HVAC system, updated plumbing, new windows, facade masonry repairs and other historical rehabilitation.

“It’s really exciting. You know, I care about this. This is why I started doing this three years ago, and as we’ve gone through this, inch-by-inch progress because it’s taken a long time to get everything in place, I’m very proud that we are at the point where we are now,” said Jane Cardi, President of HPO.

To perform these upgrades, the organization is looking for community support and donations. If you’d like to donate, you can visit HPO’s website here.