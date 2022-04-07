MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown History Museum has debuted a new printmaking exhibit on Monday in Morgantown.

This new display celebrates the history of Morgantown printers and displays printing artifacts showing how things were printed in the past.

“It’s about the history of printing and specifically the history of printing in Morgantown, W.V,” said Patricia Dudley who works at the museum. “It’s believed that this is where the first weekly newspaper was printed west of the Allegheny Mountains.”

An early printed photograph of Morgantown inside the Morgantown History Museum. (WBOY Image)

Harold ‘Swifty’ Shaver, who has a passion for printing and was a printer just like his father, collected all of these pieces of equipment for printing and stored them for years.

When Swifty learned about the Morgantown History Museum, he decided to donate all of his collection to the Morgantown History Museum.

Swifty received a grant and got this exhibit funded and made possible by the Organizational Arts Grant, Your Community Foundation, The Arts Council of Greater Morgantown, and funding from the City of Morgantown.































Various Photos of the Morgantown History Museum. (WBOY Images.)

Dudley said, “People who come here a lot of times have come in and said wow, this is really dynamic in a new way for the museum. Graphics like this on a large scale, you know give the feeling of action you know, and something happening, and that’s something you need to really understand history, you need to imagine it in action.”

The Morgantown History Museum plans to hold several special events during the summer with guest speakers invited to give presentations and demonstrations on letterpress printing.

This printmaking exhibit will be on display and available to the public all throughout the summer.



Harold ‘Swifty’ Shaver demos printing on a circa 1880 printing press. (WBOY Images.)

To view a live demonstration with ‘Swifty,’ who actively runs the presses and prints things you can take home, the museum requests you to call and set up and appointment at 304-319-1800

The Morgantown History Museum hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To check out their website for more information click here.

If you want to make a donation and support the Morgantown History Museum click here.

