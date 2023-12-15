MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown History Museum greeted visitors Friday evening and Santa Claus made a special stop to listen to children’s gift wishes while enjoying some Christmas cookies and hot cocoa.

The museum has partnered with The Shack Neighborhood House for a holiday shelf-stable food drive and coal-mining exhibit until the end of the month. Museum officials said that the Shack provides an inclusive, safe, and fun environment for learning and recreation for children, youth, and community members of all ages in Monongalia County and the surrounding areas.

“It’s important for the shack because The Shack does so much good for the community of Scott, as well as a surrounding area in the county with not only the food justice programs, but also afterschool programs, training programs, and childcare services and that sort of thing,” said Jason Burns, the Manager of the Morgantown History Museum.

Food items can be dropped off at the Morgantown History Museum, located at 175 Kirk Street in Morgantown whenever the museum is open. The museum is open Wednesday – Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“I think we’ve kind of forgotten what all we have here and what you can go out and do. This is free. The museum is free every day. Every event we have, the thing we’re having tonight it’s free, you can come in and have your picture taken with Santa, you can have a good time look around at the exhibits,” Burns said. “It’s a lot of history tied up into one small space, but you can see it all you can literally travel through time coming here.”

Community members are encouraged to stop into the museum and see the artifacts it houses and even pose for a photo in Santa Claus’ sleigh which will be on display for the entire month of December.