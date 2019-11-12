Morgantown hosts annual Veterans Day parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Monday, High Street in Morgantown was filled with those paying respect to the men and women who have served our country with a Veterans Day parade.

The parade featured those carrying the American flag, patriotic floats and bands that were all paying tribute to veterans. Marines, local air force and other service forces were in attendance as well as many local veterans organizations.

“I had two grandfathers who served in World War II, and I actually have a brother-in-law that served in a couple different wars,” said Tiffany Wolfe, a resident of Monongalia County.

Those in attendance said they want to show their support to those who have given so much to their country.

“Remembering what people have done so that we can have this country that we have, and this life that we live,” said Joyce Watson, a resident of New Martinsville.

Watson said her husband is a veteran and is very appreciative of the time he spent in the service and what everyone does in the service to keep the country safe.