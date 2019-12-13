Morgantown hosts its annual Christmas parade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With Christmas less than two weeks away, parade season is officially in full swing with many communities celebrating.

Morgantown hosted their annual parade Thursday night. The streets were filled with people eager to see all the floats and kids collecting candy that were tossed to onlookers. Many braced the cold cheering on their favorite floats and bands in the parade.

“It’s a great night and we just wanted to come and enjoy it with the family, friends, and others from Preston County. I thought the bands were wonderful, and I thought the weather was good, and lots of lights and fun times,” said Shirley Carr, a Tucker County Resident.

Carr said that anyone who did not make it to the Morgantown Christmas parade should make plans on doing so next year. The parade wrapped up with Mr. And Mrs. Claus on the top of a Morgantown Fire Truck.