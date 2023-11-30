MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Area Partnership hosted a Legislative Send-Off on Thursday morning to give residents an opportunity to be heard in front of state officials.

While enjoying some breakfast snacks, state officials dove into items that interested them before answering questions and concerns from those in attendance.

This event is meant to create communication between residents and officials before they head to Charleston to create the 2024 legislative agenda beginning on Jan. 10.

Around fifteen individuals attended the event, alongside WV Senator Mike Oliverio (R), and Delegates, Joe Statler (R), and Evan Hansen (D).

“They need to know what we need. They need to be prepared going down there to represent us as their constituents whenever they’re talking in their committees and talking with leadership. They need to know what it is that we need and what our voices are so they can represent us appropriately,” Morgantown Area Partnership Board Member and Co-Chair of the Government Affairs Committee, Melissa Hornbeck said.

Some key topics brought up at the send-off included:

Economic Development

Schools starting classes later

An increase in electric bills and the details behind why

Funding for schools throughout the state

Department of Highways and road issues

Fire and EMS help

If you were unable to attend the event to have your voice heard, don’t worry. You can still email your concerns to state officials by searching for them on the West Virginia Legislature website.