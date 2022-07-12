MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Scholar Hotel Morgantown joined the “Tapestry Collection,” by Hilton, on July 11.

Tuesday was the first day that the hotel operated under the Hilton flag. Joining the collection will allow the hotel to tap into the Hilton family of brands, be listed on Hilton’s website, allow honors members to earn points and redeem them and give the hotel overall exposure.

The property of “Scholar Hotel Morgantown” was purchased in December of 2017 and rebranded to the Scholar Hotel in 2018. In 2021, the company opened “Scholar Hotel State College” in Pennsylvania. This hotel was the first partnership within the company to join Hilton and their “Tapestry Collection” of brands.

This hotel is located in downtown Morgantown on Chestnut Street, where it features 41 guest rooms, a business center, fitness center and lobby marketplace. The guest rooms come with plush bedding, free Wi-Fi, and a large work area. The lobby also has a bistro that offers a full-service bar with specialty cocktails and food varieties. Members will have access to contactless technology through the “Hilton Honors” mobile app.

Hilton reached out to Scholar Hotel Morgantown once they had the initial success at “State College.” Hilton officials floated the idea of having the Morgantown property join the collection as well. Making sure the hotel meets all of Hilton’s brand standards, by upgrading products and bringing the technology up to speed, was an important part of joining the collection. They have been working on this since earlier this year.

Ronald Balle, vice president of sales and marketing, mentioned that they specialize in hotels on or near college campuses. He added that Morgantown has been a great market with West Virginia University and the hospitality program that they have. Balle is excited to continue growing its presence and remain in Morgantown.

When things like this happen to any company, there is always some sort of emotion in the air. In excitement, Balle discussed how it made him feel to celebrate this achievement on Tuesday.

He said, “It’s always very exciting, and you know, what makes it additionally special is, you know, our general manager and our entire team here, you know, they’ve put in a lot of work and a lot of hours, especially during the pandemic, when there wasn’t a lot of business, but we still needed people here, on the front lines taking care of people. So I’m more excited for them and what this means for our local folks here than anything else.”

The hotel has been accepting reservations with an arrival date of about mid-August, leading up to Tuesday, July 12. It is finalizing a few things on the back end, but anyone interested in making a reservation can do so here.