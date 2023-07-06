FILE – The intersection of High Street and Walnut Street in downtown Morgantown (WBOY image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Did you know Morgantown has haunted locations? Well, according to a local tour company, the city will be getting its very own “Mystery Tour.”

Mountaineer Excursions is a new tour company in Morgantown that will offer not just food and drinking tours, but a ghost tour as well. According to the company’s website, the tour promises to “delve into the city’s dark past as expert guides unravel spine-chilling murder mysteries and paranormal tales.”

The tour will be led by Danny Strakal, a paranormal investigator in Morgantown with his own YouTube channel called Spirit Walk Paranormal that documents haunted locations in West Virginia.

Mountaineer Excursion tours are already available for booking online and offers ghost, food, drink and shopping tours.