Morgantown Jewish congregation going online for Seder celebration this Passover

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Passover holiday is set to begin Wednesday evening, and Jewish congregations are going virtual to celebrate.

Rabbi Joseph Hample of Tree of Life Congregation in Morgantown said he will hold a Seder celebration online via Zoom.

He said normally the congregation would sell tickets to the event, as a meal is provided, but that will not be the case this year. Hample said he feels sadness for people who have not been part of the event before, who will not get the full experience.

“You’re not just telling the story of the Passover, God freeing us from Egyptian bondage, but that also you’re, you’re acting it out in a sense. Each of the different foods represents a part of the story. You know, you have people ask questions, and other people answer them. It’s a whole, uh, kind of dramatic ritual meant to bring the story to life. It’s sad that the kids won’t get to experience that this year,” said Hample.

Hample said he hopes the coronavirus outbreak will lead to people learning to have more empathy for one another.