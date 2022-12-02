MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Service League of Morgantown began its annual “Jingle Bell Sale” on Dec. 1 at the Old Stone House.

During this holiday sale, customers can go in and shop and then choose a jingle bell at check out. After choosing a bell, the customer will receive between ten and thirty percent off of their total purchase, depending on what color they get. However, there are a few exemptions that will not be included in the percentage off.

Baby Stuff (WBOY Image)

Christmas Decorations (WBOY Image)

WVU Merchandise (WBOY Image)

Food Items (WBOY Image)

Jewelry (WBOY Image)

The Old Stone House has a variety of goodies to shop from, some include:

Glassware

Baby items

WVU products

Books

Angels

Food

Christmas decorations

As part of the Old Stone House gift shop’s Charity Partner Program, ten percent of sales from Dec. 1-4 will be shared with the Monongalia County Meals on Wheels. The mission of this project is to help shops make a small contribution that can lead to a big impact in its respective community. The last organizations for the year will be:

Dec. 5-11 Rape, Domestic, Violence Information Center (RDVIC)

Dec. 12-18 St. Ursula Food Pantry and Outreach

Dec. 19-24 Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center

Patsy Andersen, Service League of Morgantown member, mentioned why she feels it is not only important to shop for gifts for the holidays, but to benefit local organizations in the community as well. She said, “this is totally non-profit, which makes us unique. We do things for many different groups and help out in many different ways. So anything – any money spent here is actually going out to them.”

Andersen also told a 12 News reporter that everyone who plays a part in the league and the Old Stone House gift shop volunteers their time.

Old Stone House Gifts is open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays during the winter season, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Those wanting to shop Monday through Wednesday can text or call 304-685-5947 to set up an appointment.