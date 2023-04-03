MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you took advantage of the Mon River Trail in Morgantown over the weekend, you might have noticed that Morgantown Adventure Outfitters is open for the season.

Whether you want to enjoy the warmer weather on the Monongahela River or the Mon River Trail, rentals are now available on weekends. The Mon River Trails Conservancy announced that the Morgantown Adventure Outfitters opened for the season on Saturday, offerings kayak, paddleboard and bicycle rentals as well as guided group experiences, according to its website.

The outfitter offers the following gear, according to the website:

Two-person kayak – $15 per hour

Single kayak – $12.50 per hour

Stand-up paddle board – $12.50 per hour

Rail trail bike – $12.50 per hour

Child bike trailer – $2.50 per hour

Rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who are more than 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license or WVU student ID. Morgantown Adventure Outfitters does not accept cash; renters will have to pay online using a QR scanner on a device with internet or data. Other safety equipment like personal flotation devices and helmets are also available.

Keep in mind that the outfitters are only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Monthly hours are as follows:

Spring Hours: April – May

Friday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Summer Hours: June – August

Thursday: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fall Hours: September

Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fall Hours: October

Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

If you want a more guided adventure, the Guided Adventure Tours might be for you. They cost $38.50 per person and usually last around two and a half to three hours with all of the equipment included, according to the website. As of April 3, the only listed tour was a guided kayak tour on April 22, but private tours and group tours can also be scheduled for the Zip-Line Canopy Tour and Aerial Adventure Courses & Rock Climbing.

You can find Morgantown Adventure Outfitters at 10 Walnut Street, Morgantown, WV 26505 and can contact them at mao@mail.wvu.edu or 304-293-2203.