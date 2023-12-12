MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A trio of young Pokémon players from Morgantown, West Virginia are finding success on the national and international stage, with one of them recently earning second place at an international championship in São Paulo, Brazil.

When Byron and Landon Ellison and Deven Ramanathan started playing the Pokémon Trading Card Game in 2019, they never thought they’d be traveling around the globe and earning thousands of dollars in prize money.

Deven Ramanathan (left), Byron Ellison (middle) and Landon Ellison (right) at the 2024 Pokémon Latin America International Championships in São Paulo, Brazil. (Courtesy Pavithra Ellison)

“We didn’t really know what we were doing,” said 13-year-old Landon Ellison. “We didn’t even know what regionals were. We went to one, [Byron] actually almost made it into the top 32.”

Last month, Byron Ellison, who is just 11 years old, traveled to São Paulo in Brazil to compete in the 2024 Pokémon Latin America International Championships, where he finished second place and walked away with $5,000. In October, Byron won his division at the 2024 Pokémon Toronto Regional Championships. At the time of publication of this article, Byron was the #4 ranked player in the world in the Pokémon TCG Juniors division.

In August, Deven Ramanathan, 12, finished 19th at the 2023 Pokémon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan, and then second place at the 2024 Pokémon Peoria Regional Championships in Illinois.

Byron Ellison (purple shirt, left) on stage after winning second place at the 2024 Pokémon Latin America International Championships in São Paulo, Brazil. (Courtesy Pavithra Ellison)

“My favorite memory [playing Pokémon] was looking at the standings and seeing my name at 19. That was really cool for me,” Deven said.

Deven, Landon and Byron all play with each other as much as they can so they can get the practice they need to qualify for the 2024 Pokémon TCG World Championships that will be held next year in Honolulu, Hawaii. All three of them need 450 points to qualify, which they earn by playing at different events throughout the year.

Landon Ellison (left), Deven Ramanathan (middle) and Byron Ellison (right) at the 2023 Pokemon World Championships in Yokohama, Japan. (Courtesy Pavithra Ellison)

This coming weekend on Dec. 15, the three boys will be traveling to San Antonio, Texas to play in the 2024 San Antonio Regional Championships. Landon, who said he has yet to get a big win at an event, said he was feeling good about the upcoming tournament.

In Pokémon, new cards are added to the game all the time, and which cards are allowed in tournament play changes from year to year. This means that players must adapt to new decks and strategies as time goes on.

“If you want to do well, you’ve got to practice a lot,” Byron said. “It’s not just something where you just pick up some cards and win a lot of money.”

In the coming season, all three players are looking to improve their records. Landon is looking forward to getting his first regional medal, Byron wants to remain a top 16 player in North America so he get a travel stipend for the world championships, and Deven is looking to improve over last year and finish in the top eight of the seniors division in Honolulu at the 2024 world championships.