Morgantown launches curbside educational recycling initiative

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown has launched Recycle Right Morgantown, a new curbside recycling initiative to promote the proper recycling of household waste by city residents and reduce contamination in recycling bins.

“Nationally, about 25-30 percent of what goes into recycling bins isn’t recyclable and belongs in the trash,” said Recycling Manager Vanessa Reaves. “High contamination levels in recycling can cause entire truckloads to be sent to the landfill rather than be recycled and turned into new products such as playground equipment, clothing, food packaging and even bridges.”

A release from city officials said that the recycling initiative is aimed at educating the community about proper recycling practices and providing direct feedback by checking bins for contamination. Officials said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has stunted the initial timeline of the initiative, the campaign is adapting.

“Recycling bin inspections were initially scheduled to begin in May, but these have been postponed to the Fall of 2020,” said Reaves. “Studies have shown that cities that have recycling bin inspection programs have shown a larger decrease of contamination in bins than areas that haven’t been provided direct feedback. Recycling bins that are contaminated will receive an “Oops” tag with one or more checkboxes marked for six types of contamination.”

Recycling Guide

The release stated that one of the first actions of the Recycle Right campaign was to provide all Morgantown residents with a Recycling Guide in their MUB bill. Officials said this guide is also available on the Recycle Right Morgantown website.

While visiting the website, residents can also complete a survey for a chance to win three months of free trash and recycling services, according to the release. Officials said that this survey will help the city determine knowledge gaps in recycling practices and obtain information from residents regarding additional curbside services. The website also includes information on many recycling resources, including places to recycle items that are not accepted in curbside recycling.

The release stated that Recycle Right Morgantown is also active on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. These accounts share weekly educational posts regarding a variety of recycling topics.

The release stated that all residents who live within city limits are provided with curbside recycling through Republic Services. Officials said that to request s free 35 or 65-gallon recycling bin, residents just need to call Republic Services at 304-366-8900.

Officials said the Recycle Right Morgantown campaign is funded through a state REAP Grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and is supported by Republic Services.