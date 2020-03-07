Morgantown Main Street host annual Arts Walk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Friday, Main Street Morgantown hosted its annual Arts Walk in the historic downtown of Morgantown, to give residents a chance to see the many different sides of the art scene throughout the area.

The Arts Walk is a way for local artisans to showcase their masterpieces and raise awareness in the community, while gaining support. More than a dozen downtown businesses participated in the Arts Walk such as Tailpipes, River Fair Trade and the Monongalia Arts Center.

A map was available for those who wished to plan out their walk, the vendors were all marked with a balloon to guide walkers along the way. Each location that was participating showcased art from around the community and neighboring areas.

To learn more about this event or others happening in the next few months, click here to be taken to Main Street Morgantown’s website.