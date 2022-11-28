MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Mall has announced its series of fun holiday events coming up this December.

On Dec. 1, Morgantown Mall will kick off the season with a parade which will begin at 6 p.m. near Burke’s Outlet to the sound of the Morgantown High School pep band, among others.

Afterwards, guests will be able to get their photos taken with Santa, with the first 50 guests receiving special gifts. For those with sensory issues, they will be able to get their photo taken with “Sensitive Santa,” complete with healthy snacks, alternative seating options and inclusive crafts and activities on Dec. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests will also be able to donate to Autism Speaks during the event.

On Dec. 5, pets will be given their opportunity to get a picture with Santa at 6 p.m. The loving companions who attend “Paws & Claus” will also receive treats.

The mall will hold “Cookies with Claus” on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will include the classic milk and cookies as well as a holiday craft.

Throughout December, “Sounds of the Season” will host local bands and choral ensembles from various schools in the region 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the food court every Friday.

Finally, there will be gift wrapping services, the proceeds of which will go to local resource centers and shelters.

“We are excited to bring back our guests’ most-loved holiday events and activities to Morgantown Mall to help provide a memorable shopping experience this season,” said Felicia Posey, general manager at Morgantown Mall. “Santa Claus will take center stage, with plenty of opportunities for kids and families to interact in-person. From Santa’s Arrival to Sounds of the Season, we look forward to being a spot to make holiday memories. And, thanks to our diverse mix of retailers, Morgantown Mall is the ‘one stop shop’ to find everything on your holiday gift list.”

For more on Morgantown Mall events, you can visit their website at morgantownmall.com.