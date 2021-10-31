Morgantown Mall gets into spirit with Halloween candy crawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Mall got into the Halloween spirit on Sunday afternoon. The mall hosted a candy crawl for families.

Children and parents were invited to the mall for a number of activities. The main feature, naturally, was the ability to roam around the mall and pick up candy from various booths and stores. In addition, there was an area with bounces houses, obstacles courses, and meet-and-greets with character favorites.

Kids had the chance to meet their favorite characters from shows like Paw Patrol and Scooby-Doo.

In the past, the Morgantown Mall held Halloween celebrations; however, this year it decided to take the activities a step further.

“We are more than delighted here to see families here enjoying the afternoon activities. I think that bringing families together and creating memories is what we love most about giving back to our community,” Felicia Posey, the general manager of the mall, said.

Looking ahead on the calendar into November, the Morgantown Mall is planning a grand opening celebration for a few stores, plus the welcoming of the winter holiday season by introducing Santa before the month ends. For information about events at the Morgantown Mall, click here.