Morgantown Mall hosts ‘Light Up A Life’ event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Caring held one of its annual tree lighting ceremonies at the Morgantown Mall Tuesday evening, with a special performance by the West Virginia Community Choir.

‘Light Up A Life’ is an event to honor those who have been or is currently in a West Virginia Caring facility.

The celebration recognizes the care that was given to the honoree by West Virginia Caring employees during the final stages of their life.

Friends and family were able to donate to West Virginia Caring by purchasing ornaments in their honor and hanging them on the tree.

“It’s an opportunity to give to a non-profit hospice organization. So, maybe you didn’t participate in hospice with ‘West Virginia Caring’, or you weren’t even in hospice but you want to give back to an organization because you really appreciate the care about the care that’s given to people at the end of life,” said WV Caring CEO, Sonia Bailey-Gibson.

Ornaments are still available for purchase and can be hung at one of 22 trees WV Caring has throughout the 12 counties they serve in North Central West Virginia.