Morgantown Mall ‘Post Your Love’ art display lets shoppers show their love

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Mall has an interactive Valentine’s Day wall that will be up for the rest of February.

The Post Your Love art display wall allows shoppers to take a post-it note and write the name of anyone or thing that they love. Mia Mahalko, the marketing coordinator for the mall said the public has been very receptive to the wall.

“I think they do because it’s a little hands-on, it’s not digital,” Mahalko said. “You can come up and write a note and in today’s digital age and I think it’s very important to have this little interactive display here that you can come up and write on.”

One section of the wall has been completely filled with names of loved people and places. Mahalko said even she had put something up, the mall’s new BBQ place that she said has the best mac-n-cheese in the world.

Post Your Love is one of a few Valentine’s Day-themed events Mahalko said. The will also be Galentine’s Day on February 8 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. and the Bestie Bash on February 3, from 11 a.m. – Noon.