MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Mall announced that they will be returning to full operating hours.

Beginning on July 30, the Morgantown Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays-Saturdays. On Sundays, the mall will operate from Noon to 6 p.m.

These new hours will take place in time for West Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend and Back-To-School shopping. On Saturday, Aug. 14, the mall will host a Back-To-School Party from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.