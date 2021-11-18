Morgantown Mall welcomes 2 new outlet stores

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County has opened a new hybrid outlet store, the first of its kind in the state, and just in time for the holidays.

Burkes Outlet and Home Centric held a grand opening ceremony Thursday in Morgantown. The two stores in the Morgantown Mall are joined together on the inside making it a truly unique shopping experience in West Virginia.

Burkes offers the latest brands in fashion including clothes and purses while Home Centric focuses on everything needed for the home such as furniture, dishes and home decor.

Some of the seasonal offerings at the store (WBOY image)

“I think it’s excellent, it’s wonderful,” said Donna Burns, a shopper at the new stores. “Morgantown is a big area, so I think they’re going to do fantastic here. We do need better pricing on stuff. I mean it’s a great savings. I think it’s great to have here.”

Both stores have rewards programs including 10% off every Monday.