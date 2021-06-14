Morgantown Mall’s parent company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

HOUSTON, TX – Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Prime Group, Inc., the owner of the Morgantown Mall and dozens of other malls around the country, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Chapter 11 filing was made this week in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, in Houston. It lists the company’s assets at $4,028,916,000 and its liabilities at $3,470,908,000.

The filing is part of a restructuring agreement with the creditors that hold more than 70% of the company’s debt, company officials said.

“The Company’s financial restructuring will enable WPG to right size its balance sheet and position the Company for success going forward. During the financial restructuring, we will continue to work toward maximizing the value of our assets and our operating infrastructure. The Company expects operations to continue in the ordinary course for the benefit of our guests, tenants, vendors, stakeholders and colleagues,” Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group said.

Washington Prime Group has secured $100 million in financing that will allow it to continue day to day operations during the Chapter 11 process, according to a news release. “Guests, retailers and business partners can expect business as usual at all of the Company’s retail town centers throughout the proceedings,” the release said.

You can read the full filing here.