Morgantown man named 2020 ‘Logger of the Year’ by West Virginia Forestry Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been named the 2020 Logger of the Year in West Virginia.

Chad Nicholson, of Nicholson Logging, LLC, received the honor from the West Virginia Forestry Association.

According to a press release, the finalists for the award were Nicholson, William Bess, of Fenwick, and Kevin Beckman, of Oakland, Md.

Nicholson Logging will participate in a national competition, the release explains. The company is a family business that harvests primarily hardwood species that are processed locally by Allegheny Wood Products before being shipped internationally.

