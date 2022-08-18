HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Rough N’ Rowdy bounces all around West Virginia a couple of times a year with a lot of different faces over time.

One boxer from Morgantown just always seems to find his way into the ring for the event.

“It’s what I was always meant for,” Shane Reed said. “It’s my destiny to be a part of Barstool Sports and to be the face of Rough N’ Rowdy. It was always my destiny.”

Shane Reed, more commonly known as Shizzat Da Rizzat, has a great argument for being the face of Rough N’ Rowdy as he puts on the gloves for his tenth time at Rough N’ Rowdy 18 on Friday in Huntington.

Since he was 14, boxing has helped him knock out some of his past problems.

“It’s basically saved me,” Reed said. “I’ve went down certain paths that were leading me to a not good place. If it wasn’t for boxing there’s a good chance I’d either probably be in jail or be dead.”

Reed got his start at the event four years ago at Rough N’ Rowdy 2 and hasn’t backed up from a fight since then.

He is originally from Coker Creek, TN, but the country roads took him to his new home in West Virginia.

“If I wasn’t from Tennessee, I’d say I’m from West Virginia. The people here in Morgantown have taken me in since my very first fight at Rough N’ Rowdy 2 and I’ll be jogging down the street or something man and people will be like ‘Let’s go Shizzat’ hollering for me and stuff, and dude, it fires me up man,” he said. “These are my people. West Virginia are my people, dude. These are the people I fight for man. This is my home.”

Rough N’ Rowdy 18 starts Friday at 8 p.m. Reed will be facing off against Iceman from Masontown, PA.