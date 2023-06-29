MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent accident has caused a Morgantown man to completely reevaluate how he sees accessibility all around town.

On June 11, Scott Frederick fell while building a pavilion for the Tom’s Run Preservation.

“My new motto is 10 minutes in a harness or 10 weeks in a wheelchair,” the timber framer said.

He broke his right ankle, both of his heels and strained some of his tendons. Frederick is currently in a wheelchair due to those injuries. “My life immediately changed,” he said.

Now, Frederick is turning his accident into advocacy for others with accessibility issues or disabilities.

Frederick's legs

Morgantown sidewalk

Frederick and his girlfriend

Morgantown sidewalk

Frederick's Wheelchair

“I’m a huge advocate now for including people that are dependent (on easy accessibility),” Frederick said. “I’m just hoping that people can realize that anybody could wind up in a wheelchair. It happened in a blink of an eye. It can happen to anyone.”

He noticed that sidewalks and access to certain places or bathrooms could be improved. Frederick has been in contact with elected officials in the area with hopes that funding could go towards improving accessibility for sidewalks or establishments.

The concern isn’t just one group’s to fix.

“Some of it’s city, some of it’s county, some of it’s state owned,” LiveAbility Executive Director Annetta Johnson said. “So fighting the fight is not always just with the City of Morgantown, it can be with the other agencies. That makes it a little harder to get anything done.”

“If we all joined together and looked at it from a slightly different view, it would mean a lot,” Frederick said. “I think it takes a different point of view, like put yourself in that position even for a little while and let’s see if we can make it smoother (for people with accessibility issues).”

LiveAbility helps people with disabilities and accessibility issues throughout north central West Virginia through advocacy, peer support, informational and referral, skills training, transition services and more. In Morgantown, they’ve noticed people struggle with the same accessibility issues as Frederick.

“Morgantown still is not accessible to everyone in all places,” Johnson said. “Part of it is the topography, we’re built on the side of the hill.”

Johnson notes that people like Frederick are good to join the cause for change.

“It is definitely good because he is now noticing things that most people never notice that people with disabilities have to deal with everyday,” she said.

When Frederick gets out of his wheelchair, he still plans on being an advocate for accessibility. He even is encouraging other builders to hop in a wheelchair when they are done with their building to see how accessible it would be.

“My whole perspective has changed,” Frederick said. “If I could encourage just one other person to maybe plan ahead and make their life a little easier then my accident has turned into something positive.”

People with specific ADA concerns in Morgantown can submit a request here. In the case that the issue isn’t resolved, you can contact LiveAbility at (304) 296-6091 or the Human Rights Commission.

Due to Frederick’s injury, he is unable to work for the time being. A GoFundMe has been started to help him pay for his medical bills, physical therapy and personal bills. To donate, click here.