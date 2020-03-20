Morgantown Meals on Wheels is instituting a “no contact delivery system” to stay in service

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels (MAMOW) is putting protective and response plans in place to continue service during the coronavirus outbreak.

It began on March 16, MAMOW started doing a “no contact delivery system.” Each client will place a cooler or an insulated food bag outside their door. The driver will then place the meal in the cooler/bag and then ring their doorbell or knock to inform them that their meal has been delivered.

A second option they gave their clients, is to place a cooler/insulated bag inside the door or have the driver place the meal on a table or chair inside the door. The goal is to keep 6 feet between the client and the driver.

According to the MAMOW board, they felt as though this is the best way to decrease exposure while being able to complete their daily deliveries. All the drivers sanitized and wiped down all the equipment and coolers before making their deliveries, as well as sanitizing their hands and wearing gloves.

The board has been in contact with all of their clients to make sure that they are aware of the changes and if they’re able to participate.

The MAMOW office manager, Sarah Bishop, said their biggest concern is making sure that their clients still get their food and that they won’t have to worry about not being able to eat.

Their goal is to keep deliveries going as long as they possibly can during the outbreak. They are still accepting volunteers as long as they haven’t traveled and if they don’t feel sick. You can go on their website to learn more information on how to become a volunteer.

Adell Crowe, who is a MAMOW volunteer, said, “People from the community have come out and volunteered, so people are recognizing how vital our services can be.”

If you have any questions regarding your meal deliveries, please contact the MAMOW

kitchen at 304-599-1954.