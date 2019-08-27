Morgantown Municipal Airport names new director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Municipal Airport has hired a new director to oversee airport operations.

According to city officials, Johnathan Vrabel was selected to replace retired director Mick Galusky.

Vrabel has more than 25 years of experience working at airports around the country, most recently the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan.

“I think his experience with working at some of the larger airports will give kind of a fresh breath of air to Morgantown Municipal Airport,” Assistant City Manager Emily Muzzarelli said. “I think, just some of the ideas that he has on how to make improvements to the airport will be vital.”

Vrabel begins his tenure as the new airport director on September 6.