Morgantown Municipal Airport receiving nearly $2 million for expansion project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $1,902,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the design phase of a runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport.

This project received additional funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which was signed into law March 25, according to a press release.

“As the city of Morgantown continues to grow, it is essential that the capabilities of the Morgantown airport improve as well. This funding will be set aside for the design portion of the airport with plans to expand the current runway, creating the potential to serve higher volume aircrafts. With growing opportunity in North Central West Virginia, this project will add to the strong economic foundation that exists in our state. I look forward to the completion of this extension project and the social and economic gains it will bring to West Virginia.” Sen. Capito