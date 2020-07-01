Morgantown Municipal Airport receiving nearly $2 million for expansion project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $1,902,000 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the design phase of a runway extension project at the Morgantown Municipal Airport.
This project received additional funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which was signed into law March 25, according to a press release.
“As the city of Morgantown continues to grow, it is essential that the capabilities of the Morgantown airport improve as well. This funding will be set aside for the design portion of the airport with plans to expand the current runway, creating the potential to serve higher volume aircrafts. With growing opportunity in North Central West Virginia, this project will add to the strong economic foundation that exists in our state. I look forward to the completion of this extension project and the social and economic gains it will bring to West Virginia.”Sen. Capito
“West Virginia’s economy relies on people being able to easily access our wild and wonderful state. This funding will help the Morgantown Municipal Airport expand its runway – already the smallest commercial runway in the state – in order to provide a viable option for West Virginians and visitors planning to travel to and from the area, whether it’s for expanding business in Morgantown, educational opportunities at West Virginia University, or Mountaineer sports. As we work on future COVID-19 relief funding, I will keep advocating for programs and funding that help rural states like West Virginia recover from this terrible health crisis and its continued impact on our economy.”Sen. Manchin