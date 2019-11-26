Morgantown Municipal Airport to offer interline agreement with Alaska Airlines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Southern Airways, the air service provider at the Morgantown Municipal Airport, has launched a new interline ticketing and baggage agreement with Alaska Airlines at its Pittsburgh and Baltimore hubs.

Alaska Airlines connections to and from Morgantown are now on sale at and major travel booking sites.

Interline ticketing and baggage agreements facilitate a seamless travel experience for the passenger. Specifically, Morgantown passengers purchasing tickets will, in a single transaction, be able to book a flight from Morgantown connecting at either Pittsburgh or Baltimore and continuing to Alaska Airlines destinations on the West Coast without having to claim and re-check their bags at PIT or BWI.

Alaska offers daily non-stop flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to Seattle/Tacoma. From Baltimore-Washington, interline passengers from Morgantown can make seamless year-round connections to Seattle/Tacoma and Los Angeles, with seasonal connections to Portland (OR), San Diego and San Francisco.

An additional benefit of purchasing an interline ticket is “passenger protection,” meaning that when traveling on an interline ticket, if one airline’s flight is canceled or delayed, you will be re-booked free-of-charge to the next available flight.

“Our passenger numbers have soared over the last year as passengers have embraced the interline with American Airlines,” said Jonathon Vrabel, Director of the Morgantown Municipal Airport. “Adding Alaska Airlines will be a further convenience for passengers needing to reach the West Coast.”

Alaska Airlines joins American Airlines as the two national carriers partnering with Southern in the mid-Atlantic region.

“We have been running a near perfect operation for the entire year of 2019,” said Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer of Southern Airways. “Our on-time performance is one of the best in the nation and our completion factor is the top in the commuter industry. The addition of the Alaska interline continues a long list of recent successes that we can share with our customers.”

Southern also serves the Pennsylvania cities of Altoona, Bradford, Lancaster and DuBois. All of which also now have interline connectivity to Alaska Airlines.

Southern Airways interlined tickets connecting with Alaska Airlines flights can be purchased on popular travel websites such as Orbitz, Expedia, Priceline and Kayak.

Tickets are also available for purchase through travel agents or by calling the Southern Customer Service Center at 1-800-329-0485.