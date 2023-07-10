MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you happen to see a lot of emergency vehicles, loud noises and smoke around the Morgantown Municipal Airport on Friday, don’t panic! That’s just the airport’s latest large-scale emergency exercise.

The exercise, in conjunction with Morgantown Police and Fire, as well as other local emergency organizations and public safety agencies, will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will simulate the crash landing of a C130 plane.

Those involved will have to contend with victims played by both live volunteers and mannequins—between 100-200 players in total. Luckily, airline operations will not be affected, though people should avoid the exercise area unless they are boarding a flight.

“The exercise was set to stress the interactions of all involved agencies when responding to a catastrophic accident that could result in mass casualties,” according to a Morgantown Municipal Airport release. “Agencies will be able to assess core capabilities, including on-scene security and protection, mass care services, situational assessment, public information and warning, and operational coordination.”

Organizations involved in the exercise include Morgantown Municipal Airport, the City of Morgantown Public Works and Communications Departments, Morgantown Fire and Police Departments, MECCA, Mon General Hospital, Ruby Memorial Hospital, Mon EMS, Mountain Line Transit Authority and the US Army 300th CBRN Company.