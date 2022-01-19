Morgantown Municipal Airport unveils new terminal artwork

Art was hung all around the Morgantown Municipal Airport’s terminal on Wednesday. (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wednesday marked the start of the third installment in the “Art at the Airport” series at the Morgantown Municipal Airport. The series was put together through a collaboration of the airport, the city of Morgantown and the Morgantown Art Association.

The new exhibit’s title is ‘Destinations’, fitting for the venue. Local artists had the opportunity to submit paintings and pictures of different destinations; some opted for destinations in West Virginia while others ventured outside.

Vincent Kitch, director of arts and cultural development for the city, said that there was lots of positive feedback from the first two installments of the exhibit, including some art pieces being bought right off the terminal’s walls.

“We’re providing an opportunity to make the airport a beautiful place for travelers. We’re providing an opportunity for local artists to showcase their work, and, potentially, sell work,” Kitch said.

The new installation will stay up in the airport until April.