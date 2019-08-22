Morgantown Municipal Court and Spruce Street parking garage to be closed Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown officials announced on Thursday that the Morgantown Municipal Court and Spruce Street parking garage will be closed on Monday, August 26 due to construction at the Public Safety Building.

The court and the parking garage will reopen on the following day, Tuesday, August 27.

On Monday, work crews will use a large crane to install new A/C units onto the roof of the Public Safety Building as part of ongoing renovations to that building. The Morgantown Parking Authority is asking permit holders to use the parking garage at the corner of Walnut Street and Chestnut Street on Monday.