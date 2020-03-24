Morgantown Municipal Courts to postpone sessions until April 14

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Municipal court system is suspending it sessions until April 14, according to a press release sent out by Andrew Stacy, Communications Manager for the City of Morgantown.

In the release, Stacy explained that this decision is based off of Gov. Jim Justice’s recent stay at home order issued for the entire state and is intended to help prevent the spread of coronavirus to court employees and the general public.

As of now, hearings and trials are scheduled to resume on April 14, and until that date, all trials, hearings and conferences will be rescheduled by the court, according to the release.

For more information, interested parties are being encouraged to call the municipal court clerk at 304-284-7497.