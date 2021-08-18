Morgantown mural in need of artists

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The City of Morgantown Arts and Cultural Development Department is commissioning artists to create a mural on the Westover Bridge Pier.

This riverfront mural is to support public art and act as an addition to Hazel Ruby McQuain Park and Walnut Street Landing. The project budget is $10,000, all-inclusive. It will be dedicated in the spring of 2022.

Those who are interested must submit the following:

Samples of Works – Six digital images (jpeg format preferred).

Caption sheet identifying each image by title of artwork, medium, dimensions, dates, price (if applicable) and location. Image file names must correspond to the caption sheet.

Resume or CV.

Three references (including full names, titles, affiliations, and contact information).

Letter of interest (1-3 pages).

Statements on their community engagement, preliminary design ideas, and up to three selections of representative printed materials are also a plus. All submissions are due by Oct. 1 via email, Google Docs, or Dropbox to vkitch@morgantownwv.gov.

Visit https://bit.ly/BridgeMural for more information.