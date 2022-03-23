MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Do you have a piece of Monongalia County history that you think is worthy of a museum? Share it with the Morgantown History Museum.

The Morgantown History Museum is asking for the community’s help in donating local history artifacts and memorabilia for its permanent collection.

According to a release from the City of Morgantown, the museum is emphasizing updates on exhibits focusing on the certain subjects as they are related to Morgantown. Artifacts from these categories are highly encouraged:

Pre-history

WWI

WWII

Other armed conflicts

History of African Americans

Don Knotts

Entertainment in Morgantown

“Community donations, many from family connections or heirlooms, are a crucial part of how the Morgantown History Museum expands its collection,” said Vincent Kitch, director of the Arts & Cultural Department for the City of Morgantown. “It is an important part of the process that allows us to preserve and tell the history of Morgantown and Monongalia County.”

The museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the history of Morgantown and Monongalia County, according to the release. The museum’s collection helps tell the history of the Morgantown area region and is made up of social, cultural, industrial, and military artifacts, photographs, papers, historic books, and a host of items from pre-history to the present. Much of the collection has come from community donations.

To donate artifacts, memorabilia, or other objects that have connections to Morgantown and Monongalia County, you can contact the Morgantown History Museum at 304-319-1800 or email morgantownwvhistory@morgantownwv.gov.