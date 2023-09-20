MORGANTOWN W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown native and host of Xploration Outer Space, Emily Calandrelli taught Mountaineer Middle School students all about science during a presentation on Wednesday.

Calandrelli has made it her passion and a life goal to get kids, especially young girls, and women, interested in science, technology, engineering and math.

Mountaineer Middle School Principal Mike Rogers said he hopes that the presentation will get students more interested in STEM and, in turn, improve their test scores. “It’s awesome to be able to create this opportunity for our kids to help spark them to get them excited about learning science and mathematics,” said Rogers.

Calandrelli, who is both and MIT graduate and a mom, said that she hopes that she can be an example to women and girls and help bridge the gender gap in science and technology. “I just want to show them first hand as a woman in STEM myself that you can do it, it’s a lot of fun, there’s so many adventures that anybody could have in STEM and sort of giving them a person to look at that kind of look a little bit like them to show them that they can do it too,” she said.

During the presentation, Calandrelli shared her experiences from her many adventures in her career, including her current role as host and producer of Xploration Outer Space. Her hope for the presentation was to encourage kids much like herself, that anything is possible.

“These kids were nuts, they were so welcoming. They were so nice, and I think it just, it shows that when you are from a certain area, those people see themselves in you, and anytime I come back to Morgantown, I love coming and visiting the schools here because I was one of those kids. I sat in those seats, and I just want to show them all the adventures that a kid from Morgantown, just like myself can go out and do in the world,” said Calandrelli.

Calandrelli has also hosted and produced the Netflix series Emily’s Wonder Lab, has appeared on many episodes of Bill Nye Saves the World, has authored a children’s book series, and developed her own line of science-themed clothing.