MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the 2024 fiscal year, The City of Morgantown’s Finance Department is accepting funding requests from local nonprofits and similar agencies to be considered for inclusion for its budget.

It is for agencies that need additional funding for their products or services that they provide to the community. The deadline for requests to be submitted is Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in requesting funds, you must submit the non-profit funding request application form, which can be distributed from the City Manager’s office or the Finance Department.

Only some applications will be able to be supported due to a limited number of anticipated capital revenue projections.