MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Parking Authority announced that parking will be free from now until Sunday so that people can get a head start on their holiday shopping at small businesses in the city.

The free parking includes all metered parking spots as well as lots and garages from Nov. 22 to Nov 26, according to a Facebook post. Although many places in Morgantown will be offering Black Friday shopping deals, there will also be a Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 25.

Main Street Morgantown is hosting “A Celebration of Small & Local.” During the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be artists set up on the Courthouse Square, and small businesses will be having deals and open houses throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The “Holiday Hub” at the Ward Building and Courthouse will also be offering:

Vintage Pop-up Market from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. by Morgantown Art Party

Free hot chocolate and cookies presented by Hotel Morgan

Shop Small reusable tote giveaway

Chance to win a 43-inch Smart TV

Holiday gift guide

Kids activities

Music and food trucks

According to Main Street Morgantown’s Facebook event, the Moonlight Market will also be operating from 2-8 p.m. at Marketplace Pavilion.

For more information, visit Main Street Morgantown’s social media.