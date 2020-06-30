Morgantown officials announce completion of Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park & Walnut Street Landing renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City of Morgantown officials announced on Tuesday that the long-awaited renovations to the Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing have been completed following more than a year of construction.

“I am thrilled with the outcome of this project,” said Interim City Manager Emily Muzzarelli. “The renovations to the Depot and Ruby Amphitheater as well as the additional amenities at Walnut Street allow for expanded use of the park. This will become a destination spot for concerts and entertainment for city and county residents and allow for greater access to and enjoyment of the river by all. This has been a great project to be a part of.”

A release from city officials said that crews from March-Westin have worked over the past year to upgrade the park. Upgrades included an expansion of the amphitheater stage and seating, a sunshade over the seating area, renovations to the historic depot, upgraded restroom facilities and added security features, according to the release. Officials said that upgrades during the project also included the addition of a new parking area and kayak launch and storage area at the Walnut Street Landing.

Image of completed Amphitheater and sunshade.

Image of completed Depot.

Image of kayak launch at Walnut Street Landing.

Image of parking lot and kayak lockers at Walnut Street Landing.

Image of kayak lockers at Walnut Street Landing.

All images provided by the City of Morgantown.

The release stated that the city recently hired a Director of Arts and Cultural Development to oversee the city’s arts and entertainment venues, including the newly renovated Ruby Amphitheater.

“I look forward to working with the community in developing arts and cultural programs and services at the Riverfront Park,” said Director of Arts and Cultural Development Vincent Kitch. “The renovations to the park are wonderful and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to start with the city during this time.”

In 2018, the City of Morgantown was awarded $4.1 million from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust renovations to the Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing. The Trust provided an additional $200,000 in grant funding to provide additional lighting along the trail. The city would like to thank the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust for their continued support. Officials said that this project would not have been possible without their support.

The release stated that the city is planning to hold a soft opening event for the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by Governor Justice and more guidance is provided.