MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Questions are being raised after an official brought up some concerns regarding mile marker 145 on I-79 southbound in Morgantown in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

According to Monongalia County Chamber of Commerce board member Jim Matuga, eight to ten vehicles allegedly pulled over simultaneously with flat tires on I-79 southbound immediately after Tom’s Run Bridge.

Wood structure built underneath the bridge (WBOY image)

12 News received pictures of the underneath of the northbound bridge, that Matuga said is falling apart from the underneath and has plywood support. President of the Commerce Tom Bloom shared the Facebook post, saying “I have sent an email to district four to respond immediately.”

Bloom spoke with a Monongalia County 911 Director who agreed to send the Sheriff’s department out to check on the incident.

12 News reached out to the 911 center who said they were unable to confirm the amount of vehicles listed on the Facebook post, but that the officer who was sent out to check on the incident mentioned that one car was pulled over with a flat tire upon arrival.

12 News also reached out to the Department of Highways for comment, and have not received one as of July 9, 8:22 p.m. 12 News hopes to receive comment sometime during business hours on Monday.

